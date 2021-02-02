Offensive Player of the Week: Karns RB DeSean Bishop

The Karns running back went off for four touchdowns in a historic win over Oak Ridge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop is our Offensive Player of the Week after showing out in a win over Oak Ridge last week.

The Vols recruiting target had 269 yards and four touchdowns, leading his team to a historic win over the Wildcats.

It was the first time the Beavers won a game in that series since 1985 and the just the second win over Oak Ridge all-time.

It was just another day of DeSean Bishop being Desean Bishop.

"It's like a regular day in the office," he said. I have to perform not only for my team, but those people that come out here to watch me. I just have a chip on my shoulder. I just have to perform every day."

Bishop said because he leads the nation in rushing yards, that also motivates him to keep adding on to his stats so that he can stay at the top.