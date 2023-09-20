Former Oak Ridge coach Joe Gaddis will return to sidelines to coach Wildcats against Clinton

Head coach Derek Rang is suspended for this game and Gaddis will step in his place. While he isn’t involved with the game plan, he will have the title of head coach.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge football will see a familiar face wearing the head coach’s headset.

Former head coach Joe Gaddis, who currently serves as Athletic Director at the school, will step into his old role for the Wildcats’ game this Friday against Clinton.

He will do so as current head coach Derek Rang serves a one-game suspension following multiple sideline infractions last Friday against McMinn County.

His roles will not be involved in the game plan. Rang asked him to help with penalty decisions, sideline management and fourth-down decisions to relieve responsibilities that would otherwise be added to the assistant coaches.

Gaddis retired in 2021 from coaching. In his first stint with Oak Ridge from 1988-1998 he won a state championship with the school in 1991. From 2013-2021 he coached again and the Wildcats finished as state runner-ups in 2020.

The Wildcats are 3-1, suffering their first loss in that game last week against McMinn County. They will try and improve to 2-0 on region play if they can beat Clinton.