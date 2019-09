Stop everything you're doing -- you need to check out this amazing pup!

Ella is the newest member of the Anderson County High School Mavs' football team. Her position: Tee retriever.

She just started training on how to retrieve tees on the field after kick-off on Wednesday, and she showed she was already a pro the first day on the job!

Check out her skills and her cute doggy uniform! At this rate, Louis might be putting her up for player of the week: