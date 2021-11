The Wildcats winningest head coach has announced his retirement after 48 years of coaching.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Football's head coach Joe Gaddis has stepped down as head coach, sources confirm to WBIR Sports.

Last season, Gaddis led Oak Ridge back to the state championship for the first time since 2005.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.