Oliver Springs HS mourns the death of Softball Coach Matt Headden

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The Oliver Springs community is mourning the death of beloved Bobcats Softball Coach Matt Headden.

Headden died on Thursday at his home at the age of 51. Oliver Springs High School said he was a long-standing faculty member at the school for 28 years in the history department. He also coached middle school football, softball and golf.

"Coach Headden has always been an advocate for students first. He has been beloved by his students, players, and colleagues for years. Coach Headden is a true Bobcat for Life and he will be sorely missed," OSHS said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this tough time as well as with our students who are feeling his loss."

In his time as softball coach, OSHS said Headden led the program to multiple district and region champions -- competing in two state tournaments. It said he also started the OSMS football program from scratch in the late 90s.

"Thank you for this wonderful tribute to my brother. I don’t think he owned a shirt that wasn’t purple or gold. He loved coaching; he loved teaching history; and he loved OSHS," his sister, Regina Headden, said in the high school's tribute post.