Are you ready for some high school football?

WBIR is excited to announce you will be able to watch five Friday night games right here on WBIR.com, the WBIR app, and on 10News2, with our own Russell Biven providing the play-by-play and his usual brand of fun.

Here’s the schedule:

August 23, 2019 – Volunteer at Christian Academy of Knoxville, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

August 30, 2019 – Austin East at Alcoa, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

September 6, 2019 -- Ooltewah @ William Blount, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

September 13, 2019 – South Doyle at Anderson County, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

September 27, 2019 – Notre Dame at Webb, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

