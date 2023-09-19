10Sports Blitz: Week Five Players of the Week

Aidan Troutt, a CAK quarterback, and Ben Gilbert, an Oneida linebacker, earned Players of the Week honors after impressive week five performances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Week five of high school football was a success for CAK quarterback, Aidan Troutt, and Oneida linebacker, Ben Gilbert. Both players earned 10Sports Blitz Player of the Week honors after eye-catching performances.

Starting on offense with Troutt who seemed to do just about everything in the Warrior's win against Lakeway Christian on Friday. The QB1 had five passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown.

WBIR sources said that's the fourth most total touchdowns in Tennessee high school history, and Troutt says it's an achievement he is extremely proud of.

"It's a big deal. I definitely did not expect it. It's an awesome thing, and I'm glad to be part of it," Troutt said. "Hopefully, in years to come, I can tell my kids. It's something kind of cool to show."

Swinging over to the defensive side of the ball, Oneida linebacker Ben Gilbert had an impressive week.

The team needed the defense to execute in a 21-17 win against Polk County, and Gilbert was all over the place with 19 total tackles and six tackles for loss to help his guys improve to 4-1.

Gilbert says it's nice to be a part of the team's success this season.

"There's a lot of doubters saying we were only gonna win two games this year, but we've already won four," Gilbert said. "Just shows that hard work pays off, everybody has worked hard this offseason. We plan to keep it up as the season goes on."