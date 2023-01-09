10Sports Blitz: Week Three Players of the Week

Coalfield linebacker Coalton Henry and South-Doyle Quarterback Maddox Cupp earn Player of Week honors after impressive performances in week three.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Week three of high school football was a success for two seniors. Coalfield senior linebacker Coalton Henry and South-Doyle senior quarterback Maddox Cupp earned 10Sports Blitz Player of the Week honors after eye-catching performances.

Starting on offense, Cupp threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns, while also completing 27 of his 42 passes. Although it was a close call against Austin-East, the senior quarterback helped the Cherokees win 55-51.

Cupp says the victory was exactly what the team needed.

“The first two weeks did not go how we wanted it to go,” Cupp said. “Bouncing back against AE and finding a way to win late, it gave us a big push.”

Defensive Player of the Week honors went to Coalfield linebacker Coalton Henry. The senior was a force in the 28-0 shutout over Greenback. Henry had 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, helping the Yellow Jackets move to 3-0 this season.

Henry reflected on his leadership skills but also mentioned the importance of remembering that football is a team sport first.

“I think my leadership skills go a long way, but I also think it’s about everyone else on the team,” Henry said. “Now we are just looking to do more.”

Henry and his teammates, particularly on the defense, are a close-knit group. He mentioned the importance of maintaining those relationships on and off the field.

“We are all here together, and we all know that defenses win championships,” Henry said.