"We're just happy to play" | High school bands adjust to pandemic performance changes

Knox County bands will have no away games, no competitions, no uniforms and no real field movement. But, the students are tuning out negative emotions.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — High school marching bands in Knox County are getting ready for their first performances of the new school year. Like most teams and groups though, they have had to make sacrifices to still be able to play.

The Halls High School marching band is close in spirit, but not in distance.

"Besides my actual family, it's the closest I feel to anybody," junior and assistant drum major Kenneth Woodford said. "We're trying to be very very strict with the 6 feet and everything so that no one gets sick and we can continue to have this time."

They are one of the many student marching bands in limbo for the upcoming semester.

"I know that it could be canceled even next week, but we're here and just doing the best we can for every second that we have," senior and drum major Caden Elliott explained.

They're staying safe and adapting in every way they can, even if that means making sacrifices. The Halls High School band director, Eric Baumgardner, has taken every obstacle thrown at the band to lead his students in a positive direction.

"The students have lost everything, as far as what the band students do," Baumgardner said. "We've lost competitions, we've lost travel, and right now these five home games are sort of our performance season."

That also means no in-person band camp. Smaller groups met until this week, instead of all together.

"It's not perfect," Baumgardner said. "It's not what the Halls band usually does, but we're trying to make the best of it."

The Bearden High School band opted for a virtual camp through Zoom, a kind of teleconferencing software. Band Director Megan Christian said she was thankful they were able to figure out a creative way to rehearse.

"We just used some strategies that we use in our normal face to face classroom a little bit differently and they seem to be very effective in our rehearsals," Christian said.

Students muted themselves while on the zoom call and would be held accountable by sending in videos and showing their progress.

While it's different, both bands know they're lucky just to be able to play.

"Knowing that any day can be the last just makes every second worth that much more," Elliott said.

This year, there won't be uniforms, no real movement on the field and instead of sitting in the stands they'll be in chairs in the end zone.

"But I think the fact we are able to play the songs we like playing at the games, I think that's a morale booster," Woodford said.

Every member has to wear a mask and so do their instruments. Every instrument must have a fabric covering over the open areas to limit the spray of spit.

Most band members said they're choosing to tune out the negative emotions.

"In band, we typically say there's no 'I.' It's all about the group," Baumgardner said. "But this year, I just wanna make sure I'm staying connected with all of our students."

It may be different, but it won't be off-key.

"Well, at least we'll be remembered, so that's fun," Elliott said.