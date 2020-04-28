Julian Nixon hasn’t been back to Tennessee’s campus in more than a year. But he didn’t need to make the trip again to decide he wanted to play there.

The four-star Class of 2021 wide receiver from Centennial High School in Roswell, Ga., announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Vols, choosing them over scholarship offers from more than 20 other schools after being targeted by Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff for almost two years.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Nixon said he picked the Vols over Ohio State and Georgia. He gave Tennessee its 13th known commitment for the 2021 class and its third in less than 48 hours.

