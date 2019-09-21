KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs and Campbell County faced off on Friday night, and the Eagles were trying to keep the momentum from last week's win. Gibbs ends up running away with this one. Final: Gibbs 42, Campbell County 14

West traveled to Oak Ridge to take on the Wildcats. The Rebels were trying to stay undefeated, while the Wildcats were trying to win their third straight game. The Rebels' defense was strong all night, and West defeated the Wildcats in the end. Final: West 24, Oak Ridge 7

Catholic traveled all the way down to Chattanooga to take on McCallie. It's not often that Catholic has gotten beaten recently, but this week the Irish fell by a large margin. McCallie showed their strength and picked up a big win on Friday. Final: McCallie 56, Catholic 19

Harriman took on Sunbright in Roane County on Friday, and this one wasn't very close. Harriman shined bright throughout as the Blue Devils picked up the win in week 5. Final: Harriman 49, Sunbright 14

Kingston hosted Northview Academy for week 5, and the Jackets had their scoring ability on display all night long. Kingston had a night full of highlights in front of their home crowd, as they defeated Northview Academy in a blowout. Final: Kingston 46, Northview 8

Hardin Valley made the lengthy trip up to Kingsport on Friday to take on Dobyns-Bennett High School. Hardin Valley struggled all night to find any traction offensively, as Dobyns-Bennett finished the game with a shutout. Final: Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett 42, Hardin Valley 0.

Greeneville and Austin-East faced off on Friday night, in a game that displayed a lot of talent on both sides. Greeneville looked good in this one, as they held Austin-East's offense relatively in check. Final: Greeneville 49, Austin-East 22