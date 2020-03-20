KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While it's hard to find organized sports activities in the world right now, we know it's easy to find folks who love the games. With that in mind, we're doing our best to highlight your love for sports in a new segment called Homestyle Highlights! Send in videos of you, your family, even your dog playing "sports." It can be football, basketball, baseball or something you made up in your living room! Have fun, be safe and healthy and show us how you're passing the time at home!

Facebook - WBIR, WBIR Sports

Twitter - WBIR, WBIR Sports

E-mail: newstips@wbir.com

Text us: 865-637-1010

April 12 - 11 p.m.

April 12 - 6 p.m.

April 11 - 11 p.m.

April 11 - 6 p.m.

April 10 - 11 p.m.

April 10 - 6 p.m.

April 9 - 6 p.m.

April 8 - 11 p.m.

April 8 - 6 p.m.

April 7 - 6 p.m.

April 6 - 6 p.m.

April 5 - 11 p.m.

April 5 - 6 p.m.

April 4 - 11 p.m.

April 4 - 6 p.m.

April 3 - 11 p.m.

April 3 - 10 p.m.

April 2 - 11 p.m.

April 2 - 6 p.m.

April 1 - 11 p.m.

April 1 - 6 p.m.

March 31 - 5 p.m.

March 30 - 6 p.m.

March 29 - 6 p.m.

March 28 - 11 p.m.

March 28 - 6 p.m.

March 27 - 11 p.m.

March 27 - 6 p.m.

March 26 - 11 p.m.

March 26 - 6 p.m.







March 25 - 11 p.m.

March 25 - 6 p.m.

March 24 - 6 p.m.

March 22 - 11 p.m.

March 21 - 11 p.m.

March 21 - 6 p.m.

March 20 - 11 p.m.

March 20 - 6 p.m.

The First Homestyle Highlight