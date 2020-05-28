KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While it's hard to find organized sports activities in the world right now, we know it's easy to find folks who love the games. With that in mind, we're doing our best to highlight your love for sports in a new segment called Homestyle Highlights! Send in videos of you, your family, even your dog playing "sports." It can be football, basketball, baseball or something you made up in your living room! Have fun, be safe and healthy and show us how you're passing the time at home!