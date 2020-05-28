x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

sports

Homestyle Highlights

Check out the latest Homestyle Highlights! Send us video of you doing sports! You might just get on TV.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While it's hard to find organized sports activities in the world right now, we know it's easy to find folks who love the games. With that in mind, we're doing our best to highlight your love for sports in a new segment called Homestyle Highlights! Send in videos of you, your family, even your dog playing "sports." It can be football, basketball, baseball or something you made up in your living room! Have fun, be safe and healthy and show us how you're passing the time at home!

Facebook - WBIR, WBIR Sports

Twitter - WBIR, WBIR Sports

E-mail: newstips@wbir.com

Text us: 865-637-1010

Click here for older Homestyle Highlights, dating back to mid-March

May 28 - 6 p.m.

May 24 - 6 p.m.

May 23 - 11 p.m.