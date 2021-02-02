Tennessee, Pitt to honor legendary coach Johnny Majors with the Johnny Majors Classic

Tennessee's September 11th game against Pittsburgh will be dedicated as the Johnny Majors Classic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will continue to honor legendary football coach Johnny Majors as the Vols celebrate Neyland Stadium's one hundred year anniversary.

Coach Majors passed away on June 3rd, 2020 at the age of 85.

"Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium's centennial," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "I appreciate Pittsburgh's partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors' hall of fame legacy."



Majors was the head coach at Pittsburgh from 1973 to 1976 before beginning his stint on Rocky Top.

He coached the Vols from 1977 to 1992.

He returned to Pittsburgh following his time at Tennessee, where he coached the Panthers again from 1993 to 1996.

"We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of Coach Johnny Majors," Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That's his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be part of it. We look forward to being with the Majors family when we visit in September."



The first meeting between the two teams since 1983 will celebrate Majors' legacy with in-game festivities. In addition, Johnny Majors Classic apparel will be available for purchase. The two programs will reciprocate the event on Sept. 10, 2022, when they meet at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.