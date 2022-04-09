Hooker throws a touchdown pass, Vols' defense scores three TDs in spring scrimmage

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker led the Vols down the field on the opening drive and capped it off with a short touchdown pass to tight-end Jacob Warren.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was no traditional Orange and White spring game for Tennessee football this year due to construction at Neyland Stadium, but they had a scrimmage on Saturday open to media workers.

The format of the scrimmage had the offense starts with their backs facing the endzone having to drive the length of the 80-yard practice field.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker led the Vols down the field on the opening drive and capped it off with a short touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Warren.

Backup signal-caller Joe Milton also threw a touchdown pass in the scrimmage.

Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway had the play of the scrimmage when he took a screen pass that he caught in the endzone, dodged a defender who could have tackled him for a safety, went up the field where he was met by several defenders, reversed direction across the width of the field and used his speed to bolt by everyone and score a touchdown.

The defense turned on late with three defensive touchdowns. Defensive lineman Omari Thomas had a scoop and score off a fumble recovery. Defensive back Will Brooks and linebacker Elijah Herring had interceptions they returned for scores.

Notable offensive players did not participate in the scrimmage due to precautionary reasons concerning their health. Running back Jabari Small, Wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Cooper Mays all sat out on Saturday.