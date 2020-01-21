KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman Jordan Horston has been named SEC Women's Basketball Freshman Player of the Week. Horston averaged 14 points and six rebounds to go with three and a half blocks and four and a half assists last week.

The talented freshman has been a key player for the Lady Vols so far this season. Over the last 10 games, Horston has scored in double figures eight times. Her efforts last week helped the Vols improve their SEC record to 5-1.

The Lady Vols won on a thrilling shot from Rennia Davis just before time expired on Monday night against Alabama. Horston did what fans have gotten used to her doing in that game, as she contributed in a major way. Horston ended the game just one point shy of her season high, as she finished with 19 points on the night.

Horston and the Lady Vols will look to capitalize off of the momentum gained in Monday's win when they travel to play Connecticut on Thursday at 7:00 PM.