How to watch No. 17 Tennessee baseball take on No. 1 Texas

The Vols play the number one team in the country on Friday. The Longhorns bounced Tennessee out of the College World Series last season.

HOUSTON — Tennessee baseball will play the top team in the country on Friday night in Houston.

No. 17 Tennessee will square up against No. 1 Texas, the team that bounced them out of the College World Series last season, at 8 p.m. The game will take place in Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

The game will be televised on the MLB Network. It will also be streamed on the MLB's website at mlb.cm/astros.

Both teams are undefeated heading into the top 25 clash.

Right-handed pitcher Charlie Burns will start on the mound for the Vols. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb is off to a stellar start to his season as he ranked third in the nation in runs batted in with 22 and sixth in home runs with five.

The Longhorns tout a team with seven preseason All-Americans.