KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prior to this week, locally there weren't a ton of surprise upsets in the first two rounds of the high school football playoffs. Because of that, fans got the chance to see some highly anticipated match ups in third round quarterfinal action this week.

Powell hosted West in a match up that had many talking during the week leading up to the game. These two teams came into the third round with just one loss between them. That one loss was West's, as they fell to Powell in an October regular season game by just one point. West opened up the game by tipping and intercepting a Panther pass, and that would prove to be a sign of things to come. West gets revenge over Powell and advances to the state semifinals. Final: West 31, Powell 14

Austin-East traveled to Alcoa on Friday. The Roadrunners (winners of seven in a row) were coming off the heels of a 48-21 victory over Kingston. Alcoa on the other hand (winners of 8 in a row) had only one loss all season. Austin-East was able to make some plays offensively, but in the end the Tornadoes were just too much to handle. Final: Alcoa 56, Austin-East 28

RELATED: High School Football Scoreboard

Central traveled to South-Doyle on Friday, and that was the second time the two had met in South Knoxville this season. South-Doyle had taken advantage of playing at home lately, as they entered Friday's game having not played a road game since October 4. During that stretch, the Cherokees won four of five games. Central on the other hand came into Friday's game looking for revenge, as they fell to South-Doyle in late October. South-Doyle got out to a 10 point lead, but the defending state champs wouldn't go out easily. The Bobcats clawed their way back and ultimately picked up the victory. Final: Central 20, South-Doyle 16

Oliver Springs traveled to Greenback to take on the Cherokees Friday evening. The Bobcats came in hot, having won their last 7 games. Entering Friday's game, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than a touchdown since they gave up 13 points to Harriman back on October 4. Greenback came into the game just as hot. The Cherokees hadn't lost since August, and they had put up 50 or more points six times this season. Greenback came out and jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, but after scoring quickly to start the second half the Cherokees never looked back. Final: Greenback 35, Oliver Springs 0

Loudon hosted Red Bank out of Chattanooga for their third round playoff match up. This was a rematch of a game played late in the season. In that game, Loudon won by a final score of 24-7. Red Bank started off strong, but Loudon came roaring back to get the win. Final: Loudon 33, Red Bank 14

The Maryville Rebels traveled to upper East Tennessee to play Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Friday night. Maryville entered the game undefeated on the season, while Dobyns-Bennett entered the game with a record of 10-2. Maryville was clicking on all cylinders all night long, and they advance to the semifinals once again. Final: Maryville 45, Dobyns-Bennett 10

Greeneville traveled to Elizabethton on Friday evening, as Greeneville was attempting to get to the semi-finals of the playoffs with a win. Elizabethton played Greeneville tough all night long, and they pick up the win and advance to the semifinals. Final: Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 13