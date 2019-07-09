KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Harriman hosted Coalfield on Friday night at Wallace-Black Field. Both offenses struggled early on, but eventually the Yellow Jackets started to figure things out. Coalfield went on to win 36-7.

Sevier County traveled to Central Friday evening, but the home team didn't exactly give the Smoky Bears a warm welcome. Central defeats Sevier County 55-13.

Austin-East and Kingston got together on Friday, as Kingston made the trip to Knoxville. A night that was filled with highlights ended with the home team getting the win. Austin-East defeats Kingston 34-22.

Fulton and Powell squared off on Friday night, and it was a night to remember for the Panthers. The Powell defense shined, as they became the first team to hold Fulton scoreless since 2011. Powell defeats Fulton 34-0.

Oneida traveled to Wartburg to take on the Bulldogs and our week 2 defensive player of the week Saylor Jones. Oneida jumped out to an early lead, and they never looked back thanks in part to Kolby Morgan's five touchdowns. Oneida defeats Wartburg 42-7.

South-Doyle and Gibbs got together, and Elijah Young put on a show for the Cherokees. He accounted for six touchdowns and helped lead the Cherokees to a blowout victory. South-Doyle defeats Gibbs 62-17.