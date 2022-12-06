Jalin Hyatt, World of Hyatt announce NIL deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — World of Hyatt and Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt announced a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal on Tuesday.
This collaboration marks the first major hotel brand NIL deal.
As a part of the deal, World of Hyatt will provide gift cards to help each of Hyatt's teammates' families with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl.
“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Hyatt said.“The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”
Hyatt recently broke Tennessee's single-season receiving touchdown record and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
