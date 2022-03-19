"I had them winning it all" | Vols loss leads to many busted brackets in Tennessee

The Vols lost 68 - 76 in the second round of March Madness 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sports bars and restaurants were packed to the brim Saturday night. Vols fans huddled in close to cheer on their "BasketVols." After a successful season, the team made it to the second round of March Madness. Fans placed a lot of faith in victory.

"It's so exciting. It's nerve-wracking, but it's exciting. I can't wait to see the game," said Vol fan Donna Cole.

She watched the game from Fieldhouse Social, near the University of Tennessee campus, on Saturday.

"I am so hyped up. I'm wearing Tennessee gear and saying Go Vols all the time," said a soon-to-be student at UT, Ryan McInnis.

The Vols have not made it to the Sweet 16 in March Madness since 2019. They have not advanced to the Elite Eight since 2009. And, the team has never made it into the Final Four since its appearance in the NCAA tournament in 1966.

Unfortunately, the hope of the Vols making a mark in March Madness is over.

Tennessee lost to the Michigan Wolverines 68 - 76. It ended their season. It also broke many brackets.

"I filled out a handful of brackets, just kind of riding the hype train and psyched up to go to Tennessee. I've got the Vols winning the championship in all of my brackets," McInnis said.

Across the bar, Daniel Mellon was cheering on the Vols loud and proud. Although, he didn't have them winning the tournament.

"I have Gonzaga winning at all. I have them actually playing Kansas in the championship game," Mellon said. "But, I've got Tennessee getting beat by Kansas in the Final Four."

The manager of Fieldhouse Social also mentioned his bracket is centered around a Vols victory.

"I've got them winning my bracket so I hope they can bring it home," said manager, Marshall West.

Despite the Vol loss breaking a lot of fan brackets, they're not the first team to shake things up this season.

"A lot of brackets have busted. Kentucky went down that was that was huge," Cole said.

"Baylor lost so that kind of hurt me a lot. But, I think I'm still in there. I still have a chance to win," Mellon said.