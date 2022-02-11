x
'I think it would mean a lot' | Tee Higgins ready to represent Oak Ridge in the Super Bowl

Higgins went from dominating the high school scene, winning back-to-back Mr. Football awards, to now having a breakout year in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins is ready to represent his hometown in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"I think it would mean a lot for the city back home and hopefully I can get it done," the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said in a press conference on Friday afternoon about bringing a title back to this area.

Higgins has over 1,000 yard receiving and six touchdowns on the season as he has played a big part in his team's success.

The wideout won back-to-back Mr. Football awards at Oak Ridge High School before playing college football at Clemson. He won a a national title in his second year there and now will try to win a Super Bowl in his second year as a pro.

Higgins will try to win it all on Sunday with the Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on WBIR.

