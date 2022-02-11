'I think it would mean a lot' | Tee Higgins ready to represent Oak Ridge in the Super Bowl

Higgins went from dominating the high school scene, winning back-to-back Mr. Football awards, to now having a breakout year in the NFL.

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins is ready to represent his hometown in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"I think it would mean a lot for the city back home and hopefully I can get it done," the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said in a press conference on Friday afternoon about bringing a title back to this area.

Tee Higgins was asked what it would mean to win on Sunday: “I haven’t though about it, but now that I’m thinking about it, I might cry.” pic.twitter.com/aQLEUg8Dbw — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 11, 2022

Higgins has over 1,000 yard receiving and six touchdowns on the season as he has played a big part in his team's success.

The wideout won back-to-back Mr. Football awards at Oak Ridge High School before playing college football at Clemson. He won a a national title in his second year there and now will try to win a Super Bowl in his second year as a pro.

Higgins will try to win it all on Sunday with the Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on WBIR.