Ice Bears' Jason Price named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

The Ice Bears have claimed the award back-to-back years now after Kenton Helgesen won it in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Ice Bears defenseman Jason Price was named a Southern Professional Hockey League Defenseman of the Year by league representatives on Tuesday.

It was the first time he won the award. He was the runner-up for the award in 2016.

He is the fifth Ice Bears player to be SPHL Defenseman of the Year Price is the second Ice Bear in a row to earn the honors after Kenton Helgesen won it last year.

“It means a lot. A whole great deal,” Price said in a statement. “I put a lot into this year to try to have a good season. It’s special as a player. You strive to be the best out there and be everything you can be for your team and I felt I did a pretty good job of accomplishing that this year.”

Price scored 11 goals for Knoxville with 35 assists. His career-high 46 points this season was tied for the league lead among defensemen.