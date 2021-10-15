Ice Bears prepare for 20th season, set to host Macon tonight

Knoxville Ice Bears' general manager, Mike Murray previews the start of the 20th season.

The Knoxville Ice Bears celebrate their 20th season, beginning Friday night against the Macon Mayhem.

First puck drop on the 20th season is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears have won four championships in the Southern Professional Hockey League -- most recently, winning the President's Cup in 2015.

Last season, the Ice Bears fell in the semifinals.

However, this year they return a veteran roster fueled by Anthony McVeigh and Stefan Brucato.

We caught up with general manager Mike Murray who says fans should gear up for an exciting season ahead.

"The minute you pull into the parking garage you're going to realize you're at the biggest birthday party you've ever been to." Murray said on the 20th birthday celebrations.