Illinois upsets No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in 9 overtimes

In the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history, Illinois defeated No. 7 Penn State by 2 points.
Illinois wide receiver Carlos Sandy (11) and linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) celebrate their 20-18 victory over Penn State in the ninth overtime of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. 

The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season. 

Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own before Peters and Washington combined to end it in the ninth OT.

