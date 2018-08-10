After dressing only 14 players against Lookout Valley on October 5, head coach JR Voyles told WBIR he decided it would be in the best interest of the team to forfeit the remainder of the games this season.

First reported by 5 Star Preps on Monday afternoon, Voyles said at most, Oakdale could dress 13 players for the Friday contest against Oliver Springs, with 4-5 players not being 100 percent.

"We will regroup and go again next year," said Voyles.

The Eagles were 1-6 this season prior to the forfeits, with the lone winning coming against Jellico.

Oliver Springs, Harriman and Greenback will receive a win in the process. All three are region opponents for the Eagles.

