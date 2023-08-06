Behind the joke that Vols third baseman Zane Denton is dating Taylor Swift

A recent social media trend of fake news has the Tennessee baseball team joking with one of the heroes of the NCAA Regional.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball third baseman Zane Denton is coming off a stellar NCAA Tournament Regional.

He had three home runs for five RBIs in the final two games of it. One of those home runs, the one that came in the top of the ninth inning against national four seed Clemson. That gave the Vols the lead and they went on to win in an epic 14-inning game.

After his big performance to help lead the Vols to an NCAA tournament Super Regional, he was in the middle of a social media trend that the team caught wind of.

The trend, which is not true and intended to be a joke, has superstar musical artist Taylor Swift dating "insert name here" at "insert location here."

One account posted that Denton was seen with Swift at a Knoxville night club. The Vols baseball team caught wind of the joke as it gained traction and put it in the team's group chat.

Head coach Tony Vitello saw it and gave his reaction in a press conference on Thursday.

"Right now, I think he is an as good of a rhythm as possible," he said. "He's dating Taylor Swift apparently. Something about that on the GroupMe. Sometimes when they get going on the GroupMe, and it's not that important I don't pay full attention, but it was something to that effect."

Denton hopes to keep hitting the way he has been recently when the Vols hit the road to take on Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

Game one is on Saturday at 3 p.m. It will be televised on ESPNU.