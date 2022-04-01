'It means a lot': Ice Bears defenseman Jason Price reflects on becoming first to play 600 SPHL games

Price was the first in SPHL history to play 500 and this past weekend became the first to play 600 games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On New Year's Day, Knoxville Ice Bears defenseman Jason Price played his 600th game in the Southern Professional Hockey League, a milestone no player has reached before.

He was the first to set the 500 game mark, so this trend is nothing new to Price.

The Ice Bears honored him on Saturday for reaching this achievement, giving him a special announcement during the starting lineup and also playing a tribute video for him

It was a milestone he knew was coming, but didn’t know he’d already reached until he came into the locker room on game day.

“No, I didn’t know," he said with a laugh. "Instantly you feel good. I was like wow this is it, this is pretty special, let’s go out and make the most of it.”

It all came sinking in. The games played, the time he’s put in.

“You know just a quick reflection about how long it’s been, you know how I’m still doing it and being successful at it," he said.

ICYMI: Here's our tribute video to commemorate Jason Price's 600th career game! pic.twitter.com/z03TQyIrnB — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 1, 2022

The 600th game might have come last season, but Price chose a different route, coaching.

He was an assistant for Pensacola as they ended up winning the title last year. That made him a champion as a player with the Ice Bears in 2015 and then as a coach.

“There’s only a handful of teams each year that get to win the championship in professional hockey, " Price said. "You think of it like that, all the teams, all the people that are doing it, it’s very special.”

However, wile coaching Price noticed there was something missing. As his career comes closer to ending, he wants to be playing. He said being back in Knoxville was the right fit for him.

“I missed it, for sure," the defenseman said. "I also said I’m not sure if I’m ever going to be done but I don’t want to be, but some day that day will come. I know that, that’s a fact.”

As for his future goals, 700 appearances isn’t quite on his mind just yet.

He just wants to enjoy time now with the Ice Bears.