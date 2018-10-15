Knoxville — Tennessee at South Carolina will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network on October 27.

The game will be held in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina is currently ranked right above the Vols in the SEC East with two conference wins to Tennessee's one following last week's win over Auburn.

It was Tennessee's first SEC win since 2016, and its first over an SEC West team since 2010.

Two UT players were named SEC players of the week following the game, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was named the SEC Offensive Player of the week and Kyle Phillips was named defensive lineman of the week.

The rest of the TV schedule for SEC games on Saturday, Oct. 27, is as follows:

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Kentucky at Missouri, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

