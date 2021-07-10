'It's a dream come true': VFL Al Wilson thankful to be honored at Tennessee-South Carolina game

Wilson was honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football legend Al Wilson was honored at halftime of the Vols' game against South Carolina on Saturday.

The ceremony was for the former star linebacker's induction into the College Football hall of Fame. He was thankful for the support from the school and fans as he took to midfield to be celebrated.

VFL Al Wilson spoke on what the honoring at the Tennessee-South Carolina game meant to him. pic.twitter.com/G8mRyL9k70 — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 9, 2021

"It's just hard to put into words," he said. "When you don't play the games for accolades or awards it makes it very special. What can I say? It's a dream come true."

Wilson's former head coach Phillip Fulmer, who he won a national tile with in 1998, was there for the ceremony.

"To be able to join him in the Hall of Fame, along with Peyton {Manning} a guy I played with, I couldn't ask much more as a player," he said.

The Vol for Life was happy to be. Back in Knoxville.

Al Wilson head bobbing to Rocky Top. The content you need. pic.twitter.com/E7giBCD7V1 — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 9, 2021

"It's home," he said. "I'm a Tennessee boy For me to be here an experience this with the fans is an unbelievable experience."

Wilson was a First Team All-American in 1998 as well as First Team All-SEC. He was also First Team All-SEC in 1997.

He played in 42 career games with the Vols. The linebacker totaled 272 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Wilson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

Tennessee has this painted on the field today in honor of Al Wilson. pic.twitter.com/qyJBmbdSXK — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 9, 2021