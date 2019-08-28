KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee's redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has made many improvements to his game in his three years with the Vols. However, he has never corrected, basically the entire media and all the fans, for mispronouncing his last name.

Guarantano made the revelation when he talked to the media on Tuesday. The three-year starter was asked about the many ways that he has heard his name be mispronounced, and that's when he told reporters that his name is Guarantano, like the color tan. He says he's heard people call him Gearantano and Guantanamo just to name a few.

Our colleagues over at WVLT got the Vols' quarterback's response when he was asked about his name.

The truth is that we in the media could have learned the correct way to say his name three years ago if we had just done some digging. Tennessee's official website UTSports.com gives the correct pronunciation on his bio page, and it's on the very first line.

But, Guarantano is not the only player with a difficult name.

Two Tennessee freshmen share their own tough last names, that pose a threat to anyone trying to pronounce them. Freshman linebacker Henry To'o To'o looks like his name would be pronounced Henry Too Too, but its actually Toe-o Toe-o.

Freshman offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene has a name that I honestly wouldn't even know where to start without phonetic spelling. But, it is pronounced Ak-por-roh-guh-ney.

Guarantano says he has never corrected anyone for saying it wrong because "there is different grammar down here in the south."

Tennessee's quarterback will lead the Vols out onto the field in Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon to face Georgia State. This year we can look forward to hearing Neyland's PA announcer Jeff Jarnigan say Guarantano the right way this year.