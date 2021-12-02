'It's been the only goal all season': Powell looks to win first football state title

The Panthers have made it to the championship game twice before in 1991 and 2011, but came up short in both. The team is ready for the upcoming challenge.

POWELL, Tenn. — Powell High School looks to win its first football state championship in school history on Friday against Page High School.

"I'm pretty ready," Panthers right guard Warren Nolen said. "I feel like I'm locked in. We got to play on Friday, I'm pretty focused yeah."

For some, it's their last game in a Powell uniform.

"I'm excited to go out there and play my last game with my teammates and stuff," senior linebacker Daniel Stanford said.

With the biggest game of the season looming, the team is trying to stay level-headed.

"You know play football, that's what they've done to get here, don't change that now," Powell head coach Matt Lowe said. "Bottom line is it's still going to be a football game, just a lot more people watching."

This team is happy with what they've accomplished so far, but from the start of the year their ultimate goal has been to win the state championship.

Powell says they're ready to do what it takes to win the state title.

"That's been the goal all season and anything else is going to be a disappointment," Lowe said.