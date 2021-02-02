It's cookie time in Tennessee! | Vols player catches interception after promising free cookies

Alontae Taylor announced Friday that if he caught an interception during Saturday's game, everyone would get two free cookies from Moonshine Mountain Cookies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols earned a huge win on Saturday, demolishing Tennessee Tech, 56-0. To celebrate, fans will be able to grab two free cookies.

Alontae Taylor, a Vols' defensive back player, announced on social media Friday that if he caught an interception during the game, everyone would get two free cookies from Moonshine Mountain Cookies. He filmed a video with the company and posted it on Twitter.

His interception was the second of three turnovers forced by the Tennessee defense. Taylor stepped in front of a pass from Davis Shanley, and appeared to return it for a touchdown. However, it turned out that he stepped out at the 49-yard line.

It may not have been a touchdown, but Taylor delivered and people will be able to enjoy some cookies after the game.

It was part of a name, image and likeness deal that players had the chance to be a part of this year. With these kinds of deals, players can work with companies and associate themselves with brands while playing college athletics.

Information about how people could claim their free cookies was not immediately available. However, Taylor specified in the post that they would be available after the game ended.