COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee's 22nd trip to the big dance begins Friday against no. 15 seed Colgate. The Vols will play 30 minutes after the Cincinnati-Iowa game concludes (that game begins at 12:15).

No. 2 seeds are 128-8 all-time against no. 15 seeds but four of those upsets have happened in the last seven years.

The Vols arrived in Columbus on Wednesday and practiced Thursday at at Nationwide Arena, the home of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

RELATED: Go Vols! Follow @Vol_Hoops through the NCAA Tournament

RELATED: Vols point guard Jordan Bone motivated, changed by last year's NCAA loss

Tennessee is 2-0 in NCAA Tourney games in Columbus, beating Long Beach State and Virginia in the 2007 tournament.

RELATED: 'I got my Pal's, man' || Before the Big Dance, Vol Hoop's Fulkerson fills up with Frenchie Fries

RELATED: Only true Tennessee fans are allowed to drink these Vol-inspired beers

RELATED: Obama's got Tennessee in his Final Four, Duke winning it all

The Vols finished the regular season with a 27-4 record, the second most regular season wins in program history, but did not win an SEC championship. In the last five NCAA tournaments, seven of the 20 Final Four teams and two of the five national champions did not win a conference championship.

Rick Barnes' squad is two wins away from tying the school record for total wins in a season.

"We have had a terrific season. There is no doubt about it. When you look at where we are right now, we have had a terrific season, but we want more," head coach Rick Barnes said at a press conference on Monday.

RELATED: VFL Ron Slay salutes this year's Tennessee basketball team

RELATED: 'This week, I'd let Grant win': Grant Williams autographs fan's Settlers of Catan board game

"I think everyone that is in this tournament wants more. Whether that is how you are defined or not, it is what it is. The fact is that you are one of 64 teams that get to play in this tournament. And that by itself is not something you ever take for granted. I have said that every time that I have been in it. You never, ever take it for granted. Then when you get there, you want to win it."

Tennessee's deepest NCAA Tournament run in its history was a trip to the Elite Eight in 2010. The Vols have been to the Sweet 16 seven times.

Tennessee's first task is getting past Patriot League champ Colgate. The Raiders are on a school record 11-game winning streak and in that span Colgate is a shooting a scorching hot 47.8 percent from three-point range.

"I mean they're good. You look at them, they're a skilled team, high percentage of shooting, and they've got great size. Across the front, they're as big as we are or bigger," Barnes said of Colgate.

RELATED: East Tennessee MADNESS: Vote for your favorite East Tennesseans in this bracket

"They're well coached, they run, they' re not afraid to push the ball, they run some ball screen stuff, they mix up their defenses, they show multiple zone defenses. They're just very skilled at every position. You would expect, whoever you're playing at this time of year, you've got to be ready to play. Believe me, they're going to be excited to play and we're going to be excited to play. It should be a good basketball game."

Tennessee and Colgate will play at about 2:45 on Friday. The winner advances to Sunday's second round game against the winner of Friday's Cincinnati/Iowa game.

The Vols are one of seven teams chosen to be apart of "March Madness Confidential." A production crew will follow Tennessee throughout the tournament to give a behind the scenes look at the team's run.

More stories on the Vols: