KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Catholic player and Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays will return to Knoxville to play for the team he initially committed to back in 2015: the Tennessee Vols.

“We are excited to welcome Cade to the University of Tennessee,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “Cade is a great fit because of his familiarity with Tennessee and Knoxville. He will get to play with his brother, Cooper, at the school where his dad, Kevin, played. As a guy with multiple years of starting experience on the offensive line in the SEC, Cade is a tremendous addition to our program. He’s tough and he’s powerful, and he is a versatile player, who can line up anywhere on the offensive line. He will have an impact on the field, and he will also have a positive effect on our team and in the offensive line room with his leadership ability. We added a lot of great young players in December and it’s exciting to also add a veteran like Cade to the Vols.”

Mays' brother, Cooper is a member of the Class of 2020 for Tennessee and his father, Kevin, played for the Vols back in the '90s.

Mays played in 25 games during his time at Georgia, earning freshman All-American honors in the process. Mays started 11 games for Georgia last season, as well as playing every position on the offensive line.