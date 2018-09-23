There are some games that don't go your way. Then there's what happened to Tennessee on Saturday against Florida.

The Vols made mistake after mistake from the very beginning of the SEC opener. In front of a crowd of 100,027, Tennessee turned over the ball six times against the Gators. Florida had Tennessee beat before the second half even got started.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarrantano was hit early and often on Saturday. The first offensive drive, he was sacked and coughed up the ball, putting the Florida offense on the Tennessee 21-yard line.The Gators scored on the drive, seven of the 24 points Florida would score off of turnovers against UT.

The next drive, Garrantano threw an interception on an attempted screen pass, giving Florida the ball even closer, this time on the UT 7-yard line. Different starting position, but same result for Florida: another touchdown to go up 14-0.

The mistakes continued in the second quarter. A great Florida punt pinned the Vols on their 2-yard line. Two runs later, the Gators had Tennessee tackled in the end zone for a safety.

The first play after the safety, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks found wide receiver Freddie Swain, who made several defenders miss and outraced the entire Tennessee defense to the end zone.

Tennessee would eventually find the end zone, but it would come in the second half. Michigan State grad-transfer Madre London converted a 1-yard run into a score and freshman running back Jeremy Banks spun his way to six points.

Florida wins this one, final score 47-21.

Tennessee will travel on the road next week to face No. 2 Georgia in Athens.

