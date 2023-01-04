Vols tight end Jacob Warren returning for another season

Warren, a Knoxville native, made the announcement on social media he will return for one more year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren announced on Wednesday he will return for one more season.

The Knoxville native had 12 receptions for 163 yards last season but could see an increased workload as tight end Princeton Fant declared for the NFL Draft before the Orange Bowl.

"I believe I have more to prove in this chapter of my life," Warren said in the statement he released on social media after expressing his journey to live out his dream of playing for his hometown school.