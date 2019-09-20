OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In order to be closing in on a schools' record for most tackles in a career, a defender has to average a pretty high number of tackles per game. Oak Ridge's Jacob Adams is trying to do just that, and he might have just set the standard with his extraordinary play last Friday night.

Helping to lead his team to a come from behind win against Farragut, Adams finished the game with 18 tackles. Three of those tackles went for a loss, including two quarterback sacks.

"Our mindset was, focus for the next game. We want to win, we need to win, especially these region games," Adams said when talking about how his team has kept their focus after starting 0-2.

The defense was key in last week's win, considering Oak Ridge fell behind by 14 but held Farragut scoreless from that point on. The Wildcats will look to win their third game in a row as they take on West Friday night.