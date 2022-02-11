Former Vol WR Marcus Nash happy Jalin Hyatt broke his Tennessee single season receiving TDs record

Nash set the record back in 1997 playing for the Vols. Hyatt broke the record this past Saturday against Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke the single season receiving touchdowns record this past Saturday against Kentucky, bringing in his 14th score of the season.

He eclipsed former Tennessee wide receiver Marcus Nash's record of 13 receiving touchdowns in 1997. Hyatt did it in eight games.

WBIR spoke with Nash on Wednesday about Hyatt breaking his record and he was happy for the current wide receiver.

"I'd tell him to keep ballin' out, keep ballin' out and bring that wide receiver name back to Tennessee," he said. "I'm tired of Alabama having that tag and that label in the SEC. It's time for us to take it back over."

Nash said he still talks to former teammate and fellow wide receiver Joey Kent about Hyatt from time to time. They talk about the show Hyatt is putting on this season, the incredible individual performances like when Hyatt scored five touchdowns against Alabama and how he is making his mark.

Nash said he saw flashes of greatness from Hyatt back when Hyatt was a true freshman.

"It's just how he continues to grow and continues to take on that role of being the guy," he said. "I remember seeing him in his true freshman year if I remember correctly, making plays... I saw the kid get downfield and they were talking about he was a true freshman. I was like 'Oh really? It's been a while since we've seen that in our program.' So I kind of had my eye on him for a minute and now he is kind of blossoming into that guy that's going to step up and take over that wide receiver university."

Hyatt is now top five in Vols career history in receiving touchdowns as well thanks in large part to his performances this season. He has 18 career receiving touchdowns.