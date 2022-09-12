UT: Jalin Hyatt picks up FWAA First Team All-America acclamation

The recognition marks Hyatt's second major All-America honor, according to UT Athletics.

DALLAS — Jalin Hyatt picks up Football Writers Association of America First Team Offense All-American honors Friday afternoon, according to UT Athletics.

The recognition marks Hyatt's second major All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp First team All-American Thursday night, shortly following his being called for the Biletnikoff.

First Team All-America by @TheFWAA@jalinhyatt — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 9, 2022

For the season, Hyatt garnered 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set a single-game record for touchdown receptions with five against then-No. 3 Alabama and the 15 total receiving scores are a single-season program record, UT Athletics said.

His game against the Crimson Tide saw the speedy receiver rack up 207 yards, the sixth most in a game in school history, on just six catches, an average of 34.5 yards per reception, said UT Athletics.

The junior from Irmo, South Carolina, dazzled all year long, finishing the year with five games where he recorded over 100 yards receiving. Similarly, he logged five games with multiple touchdown receptions and had a four-game stretch from LSU to Kentucky where he racked up 11 touchdown scores, according to UT Athletics.