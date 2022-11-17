South Carolina never offered Jalin Hyatt a scholarship, now he returns home dominating with the Vols

Hyatt was a Mr. Football finalist and set school records in high school in South Carolina, but was never offered a scholarship by his hometown area university.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Tennessee travels to play South Carolina on Saturday, the Gamecocks will have their hands full trying to contain Vols wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt leads the nation in receiving touchdowns with 15, which is a single-season school record. He is also second in the nation in receiving yards, topping the 1,000-yard mark last weekend against Missouri.

He is one of the top players to claim the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best wide receiver.

Having accomplished all of this, it's hard to imagine that his hometown area university South Carolina never gave him a scholarship offer.

Hyatt's hometown is Inmo, South Carolina. He played high school football at Dutch Fork. Then a four-star recruit, he led his team to two state championships, broke career records in receiving yards and touchdowns, and was a finalist for the Mr. Football Award.

The Gamecocks then led by head coach Will Muschamp weren't interested,

Hyatt said on The Rich Eisen Show that he has a little more in the tank heading into this one.

Rich Eisen: “does the rest of the team know this (SC not offering Hyatt)?



Jalin Hyatt: “yeah all of them know it”



Rich Eisen: “oh boy”



This could get ugly on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/IXjhM180Ik — zach ragan (@zachTNT) November 17, 2022

His teammates are well aware of it too. Hendon Hooker also said he saw Hyatt excited for the game, after never receiving an offer from South Carolina.

'Yeah for sure," said Hooker. "Any time you go home it's a great feeling and J. Hyatt plays with a chip on his shoulder week in and week out. His competitive fire is amazing and I just want to match it whenever we are out there together. It's a cool thing to go to your hometown and have your family and friends there and put on a show. I'm excited to see Hyatt do his thing."

Hyatt had a touchdown catch last season against the Gamecocks. He had three receptions for 21 yards.