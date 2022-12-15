James Thomas signs first-ever pro contract for One Knoxville SC

Thomas captained One Knoxville SC in its first-ever season, and he is preparing for a new role as the team makes the jump to USL League One.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — James Thomas captained the 2021 USL League Two champions and captained One Knoxville SC to a USL League Two South Conference final appearance in its inaugural season. As One Knox makes the jump to USL League One this season, the club made Thomas its first-ever professional signing.

"It's kind of surreal," Thomas said. "For me to be 25, that's unheard of in Europe and in England where I'm from. That rarely happens. It's definitely exciting, and it's going to be a challenge with a lot of new obstacles."

One of those challenges for the Surrey, England native is the fact that he no longer gets to be one of the veterans in his new club. One Knoxville SC has added more established pro players since signing Thomas, but he is excited to be in the new environment when training camp begins in February.

"You're going from one of the most senior leadership roles, being a captain, a guy that played USL2 for four years, to now being a complete baby," Thomas said. "It's almost like I'm coming from the top straight back down to the bottom, but I'm okay with that."

Thomas is not shying away from being a rookie again and instead is excited to work his way back up to being a leader and learning from the veterans that will join the One Knox club ahead of its first USL1 season.

"I've got so much to learn, and that's the biggest thing I'm looking forward to," Thomas said. "Learning from these guys, learning how to lead in this setting, and then hopefully growing into that leadership role as I go through my professional career."