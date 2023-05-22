Tennessee's Jared Dickey named to All-SEC second team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball's outfielder/catcher Jared Dickey was named to the All-SEC second team on Monday.
He was the only Vol selected for the All-SEC teams. He is batting .348, with 46 RBIS and 12 home runs.
Dickey missed games between May 1 to May 20 due to an injury but returned for the Vols' final series of the regular season against South Carolina.
Tennessee plays next in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday against Texas A&M. That game will start at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.