Tennessee's Jared Dickey named to All-SEC second team

Dickey was the only Vol selected on any of the All-SEC teams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball's outfielder/catcher Jared Dickey was named to the All-SEC second team on Monday.

He was the only Vol selected for the All-SEC teams. He is batting .348, with 46 RBIS and 12 home runs.

Dickey missed games between May 1 to May 20 due to an injury but returned for the Vols' final series of the regular season against South Carolina.