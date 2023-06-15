Vols OF Jared Dickey continues to be motivated by Notre Dame dogpiling on Tennessee's field last season

Dickey said he still looks at the photo of the Fighting Irish dogpiling at Lindsey Nelson Stadium after they upset UT in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee outfielder Jared Dickey is motivated to help lead this program to its first national title after the team arrived in Omaha for the College World Series.

Where does he find that motivation? A photo.

It's the image of Notre Dame dogpiling at Lindsey Nelson Stadium after upsetting Tennessee in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Super Regional. It ended the historical season for the Vols who went 57-9, won the SEC regular-season title, won the SEC Tournament title and had them as the No. 1 national seed in that NCAA Tournament.

The disappointing feeling he gets when he sees that image, which he looks at every day still, is something Dickey he never wants to feel again.

“No, I’m not going to lie to you, I kind of look at that picture every single day of Notre Dame dogpiling on that field," he said before the fall season. "It kind of gets me fired up right now, I’m sorry. But yeah, definitely left a bitter taste in our mouths.”

He wasn't about to face that disappointment again now.

Dickey came up with one of the biggest moments of the Super Regional against Southern Mississippi In Game 2. The Vols were in an elimination game having lost Game 1.

The Vols trailed 4-3 in the fourth inning, it was a 2-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded. Dickey got a hit that scored three runs and gave the Vols the lead they wouldn’t surrender.

“As a little kid, you always dream of those moments," he said. "I used to sit in my backyard and would tell my dad, 'It’s 3-2 bases loaded, the bottom of the ninth inning we are down by three runs,' and then you just go from there pretty much. I think just having that dream, getting in those spots I think it really helps me succeed in those moments.”

They forced Game 3, and the winner went to the College World Series. It's the same position the Vols were in last season.

Dickey sent that photo of Notre Dame to his team before the game.

“I sent that photo in our group chat before our game and I said this isn’t a feeling I want again," Dickey said. "And sure enough, it wasn’t a feeling I got then. So hopefully we can just keep it going.”

He said doing this part for this team makes him feel special. He’s happy to flip the feeling of disappointment after last year’s Super Regional, to the excitement that comes with advancing out of it this season.

“It’s just a super surreal feeling, and just giving my mom and dad a hug after, that’s a feeling I will never forget for sure," Dickey said.

Dickey is amped up to play in the College World Series. His motivation is staying the same moving forward.

"Oh yeah, I’m going to keep looking at it for sure because I think it just gives us fuel and I don’t really want to have that feeling again, so hopefully we can make it to the top," Dickey said about the photo of Notre Dame.