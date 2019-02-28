DALLAS —

Legendary tight end Jason Witten is coming back to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

The Cowboys announced Thursday that they had agreed to a contract with the 15-year veteran-turned ESPN Monday Night Football commentator.

Witten retired after the 2018 season to step into one of the biggest broadcasting jobs in all of sports. On Thursday, though, he said he wants to return to the gridiron to make a run at a championship.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter Thursday that the contract was worth about $5 million for the 2019 season.

Tight end was a weakness for the Cowboys without their longtime reliable target in 2018, and it was only exacerbated when starting tight end Geoff Swaim went down late in the season with a wrist injury.

The Cowboys carried a total of four tight ends in 2018, including Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers.

Fellow DFW sports legend Dirk Nowitzki – rumored to be on the verge of retirement himself – tweeted a "welcome back" message to Witten after the news broke.