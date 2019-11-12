KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings has accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl committee announced on Tuesday. Jennings joins senior Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor on the roster.

The 71st Senior Bowl is set for Jan. 25, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile Alabama. It will be televised on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. EST. Players will report on Jan. 20 for the week of practices. It's a good opportunity for senior college players to work with NFL coaches and showcase their ability before the NFL Draft in the spring.

Jennings led Tennessee's offense with 942 receiving yards, 57 catches and eight touchdowns. With one game left to play in his career, Jennings ranks fifth in program history with 144 career receptions, sixth with 2,126 receiving yards and is tied for fifth in touchdown receptions with 18.