Former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings made his presence known this week in Mobile, Alabama while practicing for the Senior Bowl.

"If you want like a tone-setter attitude and a guy that can work the middle of the field and underneath stuff and be that true possession guy, I think he could get on the field next year and catch a bunch of balls, because there’s just so few guys like him," senior bowl executive director Jim Nagy said of the wide receiver.

The Senior Bowl is a chance for college seniors to showcase their abilities to NFL scouts and coaches in the lead up to the NFL Combine and NFL Draft. Jennings capped off his great week with a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game.

Jennings had a career year in 2019, finishing with 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns.

Funny enough, Jennings touchdown came from a former SEC quarterback - Alabama and Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts. Jennings was joined by Darrell Taylor on the South team in the Senior Bowl.

The NFL Draft will start on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.