Jefferson County senior Lauren Eccles plays soccer, swims and competes in track for the Patriots. Now, she can add a new accomplishment to her high school career: Heisman winner.

Wendy's announced on Friday, Eccles is one of two national winners for the Wendy's High School Heisman.

The scholarship is a joint program between Wendy's and the Heisman Trophy Trust, according to the official website. Started in 1994, each year both a male and female are recognized for their outstanding work in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

The scholarship requires the winners to be a senior graduating in the class of 2019 with at least a 3.0 GPA. The student must participate in one of 47 approved sports and volunteer in their community.

Eccles is set to graduate in the spring with an associate degree from Walters State.

She and the male national winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship as well as being recognized during the Heisman Memorial Trophy Presentation on ESPN later this year.

