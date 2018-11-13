After leading Tennessee to its second upset over a ranked opponent, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Tennessee cruised past No. 11 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium, 24-7.

"Coach Pruitt's win against Kentucky was a statement win for both him and the Tennessee program," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Beating two ranked teams in your first season as head coach is an impressive feat. Coach Dodd would be proud of how quickly Coach Pruitt has made an impact on this program."

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers look for their third SEC win on Saturday when they host Missouri at 3:30 p.m.

