Jeremy Pruitt met with the media on Tuesday after practice #8

Jeremy Pruitt says he hopes as the season progress, the Vols will do a better job preventing the spread of COVID-19 positive tests.

Jeremy Pruitt met with the media after Tuesday's practice #8.

Pruitt on the Vols current health:

We definitely had more (positive tests) last week than we had in previous weeks, so we opted to test again. We will continue to test and hopefully as the season progresses we will do a better job preventing the spread.

Pruitt on the Vols unity right now following Saturday's march:

Who can develop the chemistry to create that winning atmosphere and find ways to overcome adversity? I think it starts with our coaching staff. We have developed a culture where everybody has a voice.

Saturday was one day. It was a really, really good thing for our players, but that's one day. We want to help create a change that won't just change for one day, but the day after that, and generations to come.

Pruitt on the Vols offensive line:

I still feel like offensively, our line is improving everyday. We have more guys who are playing at the right pad level and eliminating mental errors.

Pruitt on Tennessee's running backs:

Tee Hodge and Jabari Small have been really steady as freshmen. They have a lot to learn, but both guys are good competitors and are smart. Have good hands and are instinctive. They will both play this year.

Pruitt at Safety:

We need to create more turnovers in the deep part of the field. We need guys that have range and guys that can erase. If you play aggressive on defense, you have to have a guy who can knock someone down for a 7yd gain. We challenge our guys everyday.

Pruitt on who is standing out on the defensive line:

The one guy that I feel like has really good practices every day is LaTrell Bumphus. He comes to work every single day and tries to be his best.

Pruitt also mentioned Matthew Butler.

